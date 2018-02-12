Richmond meal tax vote expected by city council tonight

Related Coverage Mayor Stoney visits district meetings; promotes meals tax proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed meals tax is expected to be voted on by Richmond City Council on Monday.

The tax would raise the current percentage from 6 to 7.5 percent, giving the city an addition $9.1M annually with that money going towards fixing Richmond Public Schools (RPS).

The added revenue would also increase Richmond’s debt capacity.

Restaurants, however, continue to speak out against the proposal and the potential impact it could have on business.

8News spoke with residents who understand the frustration, but they also support the money going towards RPS.

“The Richmond school system needs help drastically,” Richmond resident, Christopher Turner, said. “The teachers are the best of the people. We charge them with raising our children to a degree, so I think that’s important and I think you need to have money in the economy for that.”

Richmond native Michael Jennings added that the extra money generated will only help the city and he believes it won’t have a negative impact on people spending money.

“You know people are going to go out and go where they want to drink or eat,” Jennings said.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com