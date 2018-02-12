PHOTO: Chloe Kim takes the gold in 2018

scummings1990 Published:
Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

