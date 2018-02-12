New partnership expands VCU’s focus on international students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will soon have another tool to prepare international students for future academic success.

VCU is partnering with Navitas to develop a Global Student Success Program. It is part of an effort to offer more specialized programs to international students and make VCU more of a destination for international study.

“Navitas was selected by VCU as an internationalization partner after a rigorous process that identified the organization’s experience in preparing international students to succeed in higher education as well as their ability to develop a solution that meets our goals,” explains Gail Hackett, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VCU.

Adds Bev Hudson, president of Navitas North America, “We are proud to partner with VCU because of its widely recognized commitment to internationalization and its commitment to further expand global learning opportunities on its campus for international and domestic students alike.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.