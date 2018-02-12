Man in cardiac arrest after being pulled from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire and rescue officials have pulled at least one person out of the James River after responding to a water rescue at Belle Isle Monday afternoon.

Captain Dyer with Richmond Fire told 8News they were called to Belle Isle at around 4:50 p.m. Crews arrived and pulled one person out of the water who was in cardiac arrest. It is unclear how long they were submerged.

Med-flight has been called to transport the victim to VCU Medical Center.

Richmond rescue crews working at Brown and Belle Isle. Still waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/gNHNLvm59U — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) February 12, 2018

It is unclear if anyone had else had to be rescued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

