Henrico County Public Schools to host major job fair Feb.17

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Public County Schools is hosting a hiring event on Feb 17. for prospective teachers and other professionals looking to find a job in the school district for the 2018-19 school year.

Henrico Schools are in need of teachers in all areas of study, but will also be looking to hire school counselors, librarians, psychologists, and social workers.

Henrico County, the commonwealth’s sixth-largest school division, has had success with similar job fairs in the past. In 2017, hundreds came to a similar hiring event hosted by the county. Applicants spoke with staff members of the school division’s human resources department and other representatives of individual schools.

The school district will also interview applicants for nursing and bus driver positions, and qualified drivers will be paid as they train. Any interested applicants should bring copies of their resume to share.

The event will held on Saturday morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School.

