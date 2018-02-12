Goose with missing bill rescued from Byrd Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia is caring for a domestic goose found at Byrd Park. The goose was found with a missing bill.

Veterinarians say the bird was malnourished and dehydrated. Because it did not have a bill to clean itself, its feathers were filled with lice and mites. The goose also needs surgery on one of its feet.

The wildlife center is asking for donations to help care for the goose.

