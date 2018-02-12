Flying Squirrels hiring staff for 2018 season at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host three job fairs in March to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2018 baseball season.

Each job fair will take place on the main concourse at The Diamond. Interested individuals can use the front gates of the stadium (facing North Boulevard) and proceed up the stairs to the main concourse level to the Job Fair area. Prospective employees will fill out applications and interview with department heads on the spot. The Flying Squirrels 2018 season consists of 70 home games beginning on April 13 and ending on Sept. 3. The team provides flexible hours for employees, along with a fun and friendly work environment.

Employees will also receive complimentary Flying Squirrels tickets during each month of employment.

Job fair dates:

Thursday, March 1, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Available positions:

Candidates may print the Flying Squirrels Candidate Information Form and submit via email to info@squirrelsbaseball.com , submit at any of the three (3) job fair dates or at the Flying Squirrels Front Office during normal business hours