Flooding on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A slow moving system pushed through the area this past weekend, bringing lots of rain west of the metro area. Weekend rainfall totals are higher closer to the Appalachians with Lynchburg receiving 3.72″, Roanoke receiving 1.54″, Charlottesville received 1.11, and Richmond saw about a half of an inch. All of that rain to the west has funneled down into the local streams and creeks which then lead into the James river. That means we will see the James cresting at or above flood stage over the next day and a half.

The James river at Bremo Bluff is in flood stage at 19.0 feet and at 5AM Monday the river was at 22.5 feet. Minor flooding is currently occurring and the river is forecasted to drop below flood stage by Tuesday morning. Flooding is occurring at the left bank near the gauge and there might have been some water on Main street. That flood warning in Buckingham and Fluvanna is expected to expire Tuesday afternoon.

The James at Cartersville is in flood stage at 20.0 feet and at 3:45AM Monday the river was at 20.6 feet. At 20 feet there is minor flooding along the banks and into the flood plain. The river is expected to begin to fall and drop below flood stage this afternoon. The flood warning for Goochland and Powhatan counties will expire Monday evening.

The James at Westham is in flood stage at 12.0 feet and at 9:30AM Monday it was at 14.7 feet, meaning minor flooding is occurring. The river is forecasted to crest at 15.2 feet Monday afternoon. That would mean moderate, which some residents near the gauge could see up to a foot of water in their driveways. Some roads could have water on them as well. The river will then begin to fall and should drop below flood stage by Wednesday morning. The flood warning for Chesterfield and Henrico will expire Wednesday morning.

The river forecast is fluid as we have rain in the forecast this week, so if you are in the affected areas continue to monitor the river levels. Some warning may be canceled early, but stay tuned to the StormTracker 8 Weather team for the latest information.