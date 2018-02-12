Family of five forced out of home after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five was forced out of their Chesterfield County home after a house fire overnight.

The home, which is now a total loss, is located on Whirlaway Drive and Ferdinand Lane near Spring Run Elementary.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal says the fire sparked on the outside of the home before spreading to the roof and inside.

All three adults and two children were able to get out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.