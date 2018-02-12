‘Enough is enough’: Creighton Court residents return home to ‘messy’ conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As crews work to restore heat to nearly 100 families in Creighton Court, some residents tell 8News contractors are leaving behind a mess.

One resident told 8News that she came home to find wires hanging, equipment in her kitchen and several holes not patched. That resident, who has been battling heating issues like so many other tenants for months, thought everything would be fixed when she returned home this weekend.

When she discovered the opposite, she immediately called RRHA. But on Monday, 8News found several holes and items of debris remaining in her unit.

“I am stressed out to the max,” she said. “And at the same time, I’m stressed out about what’s going on with RRHA.

“Enough is enough,” she added. “I can’t just up and move to another apartment.”

Since Saturday, the tenant — who wished to remain anonymous — contractors left several holes after they installed baseboard heat. She called RRHA management and was told the contractors have to stop back by and fill those holes.

But they also left behind dirty mops and buckets.

“They took my mop and broom to work on what they needed to work on and just dirtied it up and the broom they kept,” the resident explained.

RRHA management did stop by and let the resident know that she has bed bugs and someone will return Wednesday to treat the unit.

“Bed bugs, roaches, it’s a lot,” she said. “I didn’t even know.”

While she waits for repairs, McArthur Jeffries just moved out of his unit so contractors can replace his heat. He said he’s been without heat six years.

“Every year they would bring me space heaters and this year they didn’t bring me any,” he explained.

And just a few days ago, the hot water was out for several hours.

“Why don’t you let us know that this stuff is off?” he questioned. “Y’all need to send papers around or something and let us know. They said they don’t know cause the city didn’t tell them.”

Jeffries said tenants were eventually notified, but it wasn’t soon enough.

“Communicate with the residents who live out here,” he added. “They should be a little better about communication.”

After speaking with interim CEO Orlando Artze, the female resident said the contractor returned to her unit to clean and start patching holes.

