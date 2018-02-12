Colonial Williamsburg to open military information desk

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Military guests will soon have more on-site amenities at Colonial Williamsburg.

The attraction will open a new military information desk at the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center. It will educate military members and their families about programs, exhibits and discounts.

The new information desk will begin operations over President’s Day weekend.

The opening comes as Colonial Williamsburg’s Liberty Lounge celebrates a milestone. The complimentary space for ticketed military guests to relax and recharge opened on May 26, 2016 and welcomed its 100,000th visitor on February 3, 2018.

The Liberty Lounge is part of an effort led by Elisabeth Reiss, wife of Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Mitchell B. Reiss.

It offers service members hot and cold beverages, wireless Internet access and a children’s area. It also showcases vintage military memorabilia from Foundation collections.

“It was a dream of mine to create a special space for our military guests and their families to recharge while visiting Colonial Williamsburg,” explains Reiss. “We could never have anticipated the overwhelming support the Lounge has received from guests and the community, and we are grateful to our volunteers, donors and corporate sponsors for making it all possible.”

Follow this link for more information.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.