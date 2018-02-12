Children ejected from car in I-64 crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — At least two children were ejected from a car during a crash on I-64 in Hampton on Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. According to WVEC, a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on I-64 when, as traffic began to suddenly break, a female driver attempted to avoid hitting the car in front of her, so he swerved and hit a 2005 Mercedes Benz.

The impact caused the Ford to overturn. Police said possibly two or three children were ejected from the vehicle, and an unknown black man exited the Ford Expedition and limped away from the scene.

The female driver and three children were taken to Riverside Hospital with injuries, and the driver of the Mercedes Benz was also taken to Riverside with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, and charges are pending.

