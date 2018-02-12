Chesterfield County Public Schools hiring custodians

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) are currently hiring for custodians.

CCPS will hold a hiring event on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Courthouse Road, and Tuesday’s will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Hull Street Road.

All you have to do is bring a resume or detailed employment history.

