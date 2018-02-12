Chesterfield County offering pouches to safely dispose of medication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of properly disposing of prescription drugs. The theme, “Don’t be an Accidental Drug Dealer,” encourages citizens to pick up free medication disposal pouches throughout the county.

More than 6,000 Deterra drug disposal pouches are available. One pouch can safely dispose of up to 45 pill tablets, 6 ounces of liquid or 6 patches. Once the medications are mixed with a small amount of water in the bag, the chemical compounds in the medications are deactivated. The biodegradable bag can then be safely disposed of in the trash. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 percent of people, ages 12 and older, who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from a friend or family member.

Pick-up locations:

Chesterfield County Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

Chesterfield County Department of Mental Health Support Services, 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Police Administration Building Lobby Desk, 10001 Iron Bridge Road

Midlothian Police Station: 20 North Providence Road

Chester Police Station: 2920 West Hundred Road

Hull Street Police Station: 6812 Woodlake Commons Loop

Falling Creek Police Station: 5701 Jefferson Davis Highway

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Office, Main Courts Building, – 9500 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Administration Building Lobby Desk – 9901 Lori Road, Chesterfield

Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road

Ettrick Recreation Center, 20621 Woodpecker Road

Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive, North Chesterfield

Bon Air Library – 9103 Rattlesnake Road

Chester Library – 11800 Centre St.

Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Drive

Enon Library – 1801 Enon Church Road

Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

LaPrade Library – 9000 Hull Street Road

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.

Midlothian Library – 521 Coalfield Road

North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

Colonial Heights Health Department – 200 Highland Avenue Office on Youth and Human Services, 201 James Ave. Food Pantry, 530 Southpark Blvd.

Powhatan County Health Department – 3908 Buckingham Road, Suite No.1

The campaign will culminate with a Medication Take-Back event, hosted by the Chesterfield County Police Department on Wednesday, March 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road.