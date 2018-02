RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer facing the opposite direction due to a crash on Interstate-95 near Chamberlayne Road (Exit 82A) causes delays Sunday night.

All lanes are back open, but the back up was up to two miles at one point.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

Update: Accident: NB on I-95 at MM82 in Henrico Co. 1 travel lane closed. Delay 1 mi.6:06PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) February 11, 2018

