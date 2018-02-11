Creighton Court residents arrive to unfinished repairs in apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) works to restore heat at Creighton Court, a few residents are living in hotels during repairs.

One woman said she came home to an unfinished unit.

The mother of two children said she was unsatisfied with the repair job.

“They could have did better, there was a lack of communication and they get paid for their services, they could have did better all the way down to the executive,” she said.

The mother spent more than a month living at a hotel while RRHA worked on installing baseboard electric heat.

RRHA told residents crews would install the heat in nine units a week.

The woman looked forward to coming to a furnished apartment, but instead found maintenance crews still working inside.

“The stuff was supposed to have been here at 9 a.m. and not even here,” she said, referring to the furniture and supplies crews said they’d deliver.

She said maintenance crews also left her unit messy and she was stuck cleaning the mess.

As far as having heat for the first time since the public housing complex opened in 1952, the mother said she’s thankful but fears other problems will come around.

“I just don’t understand why, what do I have to do to get my apartment right after all this money I’m spending for rent,” she said. “What do I have to do?”

The mother tells 8News she unsuccessfully reached out to RRHA’s emergency hotline, but plans to visit their office on Monday.