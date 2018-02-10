Two RVA residents named as suspects following deadly crime spree in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Friday identified four men arrested after a daylong search prompted by two home invasion robberies in Northern California that left a man dead and another wounded.

A woman remained at large after a block-by-block search in Vallejo following a vehicle chase from Santa Rosa, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The four men being held without bail on suspicion of murder, robbery and kidnapping are Tyrone Mcrae, 25, of Jackson, Mississippi; Jonathan Jackson, 19, of Richmond Hill, New York; Mussie Himed, 27, of Santa Rosa; and David Ealey, 23, of Richmond, Virginia.

Jail records don’t indicate if any of the men are represented by attorneys.

The woman at large has been identified as Amber Hembree, 20, of Richmond, Virginia. Sonoma County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Crum said she is considered armed and dangerous.

A group of masked assailants first stormed a modest family home in Santa Rosa early Thursday and shot a man in the arm as they demanded cash, Crum said.

A 37-year-old woman told police her husband was shot after he intervened while a gunman pistol-whipped their 14-year-old son.

Crum said the group then went to another home, where deputies found evidence of pot cultivation and sales. A man was fatally shot and guns were stolen.

A resident at the property applied for a Sonoma County marijuana cultivation permit in January, several months after someone complained to officials about unpermitted greenhouse and cargo containers, Crum said.

