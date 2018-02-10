Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by an unknown vehicle that didn’t stop in Greensville County.

Police say someone called police at about 7:57 a.m. Saturday to report a man lying in the median of the roadway.

State police say 22-year-old Tyrel Antonio Young was pronounced dead at the scene when state troopers and rescue personnel arrived.

Police say Young was walking on Skippers Road when he struck by the vehicle, which left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.