Two police officers killed while responding to call in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Two police officers are dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Ohio Saturday.
The Westerville Police Department officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the community about 25 miles north of Columbus, according to police.
One officer died on the scene, and the other at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said.
A suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.
The city of Westerville said on Twitter that it is “deeply saddened.”
___
