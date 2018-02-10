Two police officers killed while responding to call in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Two police officers are dead, and another is injured following a shooting in Ohio Saturday.

The Westerville Police Department officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the community about 25 miles north of Columbus, according to police.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

One officer died on the scene, and the other at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said.

A suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

The city of Westerville said on Twitter that it is “deeply saddened.”

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.