Mayor Stoney visits district meetings; promotes meals tax proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With a possible vote Monday on Mayor Levar Stoney’s meals tax increase, the Mayor spent the morning visiting with residents in the 6th district to explain the plan.

Richmond city councilwoman Ellen Robertson along with Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras were on hand to explain the proposed tax plan.

Robertson says if the meals tax passed, all dollars generated would be use to pay for school upgrades and new buildings.

She also said that additional methods to pay for the facilities plan are needed.

“The revenue source cannot be for five years,” said Richmond City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. “If we build a school today we’re gonna have a 20 year debt on it. That means we have to pay the debt off over a 20 year period of time.”

Mayor Levar Stoney said the meals tax increase will support restaurants as well as schools.

“This is about our values,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “What we believe in. And I’m willing to spare the 1.5% on my meals which I eat out every day. Cause here’s the thing. I also believe strong restaurants equal strong schools too.”

At last week’s city council meeting, restaurant owners voiced their opposition to the proposed tax saying the increase could hurt their business.

The meals tax is on the agenda for Richmond City Council for Monday February 12th.