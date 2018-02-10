‘Hoo believes? UVa. students aim for third straight half-court make on College Gameday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One half-court shot to win $18,000 on national television? Sure, that’s a sweet reward for an impossible shot. Do it again the next year on the same program? That’s what the Virginia Cavaliers students Tyler Lewis and Andrew Board accomplished in 2015 and 2016. The question this Saturday becomes, who defies the odds and makes it three-for-three?

The No. 2 Cavaliers (23-1) host their rivals from Blacksburg at 6:15 p.m. Before that, ESPN’s national pre-game show College Gameday will set up shop in John Paul Jones Arena previewing the day’s schedule of match-ups. It is the third time in the school’s history the program has come to Charlottesville.

During each show, they provide a student in the stands an opportunity to make a half-court shot and win $18,000. Understandably, most are unsuccessful. However, as we’ve already alluded to, the Hoos’ seem to have figured it out. After making back-to-back half court shots, Univ. of Virginia statistical professor Rebecca Hehn determined the odds of that happening were one in 10,000. That is already a more than the 5,000 to one odds that Leicester City would win the English Premier League in 2016.

For the Cavaliers students to make their third in a row, the odds multiply exponentially: one in 1,000,000.

