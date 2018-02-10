Body found in Newport News home following welfare check

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in his late 60’s was found in his home who appeared to be deceased for multiple years, according to Newport News Police.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said that the man was found deceased in the residence after a welfare check in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say that there was no foul play and the death does not appear to be suspicious.

