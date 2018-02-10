Bill to widen workers’ comp for firefighters diagnosed with cancer stalls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A bill to widen worker’s compensation for firefighters diagnosed with cancer due to exposure to dangerous toxins and chemicals on the job was not passed by Virginia lawmakers.

8News reported in January about the push by lawmakers to better protect firefighters and other first responders by adding brain, testicular and colon cancers to the list of presumed occupational diseases covered by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act.

The bill also advocated for those affected to jump through fewer hoops to prove the job caused their conditions.

But on Friday, a House subcommittee recommended a continuance, meaning the legislation would not move forward.





HB1245 was introduced by Del. Tim Hugo (R-Centreville).

