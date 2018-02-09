Woman dies after being hit by Amtrak train in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in James City County are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Friday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after a separate fatal accident involving a pedestrian and train in Williamsburg on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams said Friday’s incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. along Richmond Road, near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

WAVY’s Lauro Caso is reporting that the female victim was wearing headphones when she was struck. A witness who reportedly heard the train sound its horn told police she saw the woman leave the outlets and walk onto the tracks.

Update: police tell me a female wearing headphones was hit by the amtrak train around noon. A witness leaving the outlets saw the woman walk on the tracks and heard the Amtrak sound it’s horn. The female is deceased. The train is stopped and I’m told passengers still on it. pic.twitter.com/MJvLn5CkzT — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) February 9, 2018

Waiting on police spokesman to get here for an update. This is at Mooretown road in Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/3IQ46NaeL6 — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) February 9, 2018

Train stopped on tracks in Williamsburg right across from the outlets on Richmond road. Lots of police here. We’ve confirmed there is an incident involving a train. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4VJgv6In0r — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) February 9, 2018

