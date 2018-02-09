Woman dies after being hit by Amtrak train in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in James City County are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Friday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after a separate fatal accident involving a pedestrian and train in Williamsburg on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams said Friday’s incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. along Richmond Road, near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.
WAVY’s Lauro Caso is reporting that the female victim was wearing headphones when she was struck. A witness who reportedly heard the train sound its horn told police she saw the woman leave the outlets and walk onto the tracks.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.