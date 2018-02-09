VCU graduate helping Team USA gear up for Winter Games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) graduate is helping to prepare for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

Jennifer Nelson is volunteering with the United States Olympic Committee’s (USOC) Team Processing Center. The 2016 graduate of the Center for Sport Leadership in the VCU School of Education has been in South Korea for two weeks.

She says it has been a very busy place since the 243 athletes representing Team USA began arriving a week ago.

“Team Processing is where each athlete receives the clothing and gear supplied to members of Team USA,” Nelson explains. “The amount of inventory we set up is equivalent to an entire department store. A warehouse was converted into a stock room where empty aisles quickly became filled with product and gear for the athletes.”

USOC sent the supplies by boat in October to make sure they would arrive on time.

“Over the past few days, we have processed gear bags for Men’s Speed Skating, Men’s Luge, Women’s Ice Hockey, and Women’s Cross Country Skiing,” Nelson says. “It’s been remarkable to interact with the athletes and see how excited they are to be an Olympian after all their years of training.”

She adds, “Being part of the Olympic movement has always been a huge passion of mine.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.