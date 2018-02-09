Tractor trailer hauling 38K pounds of rolled paper overturns on I-64 east near airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer hauling 38,000 pounds of rolled paper overturned on Interstate 64 near the airport overnight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the ramp from I-64 east to Airport Drive north (Exit 197B) is closed.

A tractor trailer has crashed shutting down exit 197B in Henrico. State Police say the driver had a medical episode. Avoid the area #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/RdqvSlVVdw — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 9, 2018

Authorities received the call for the crash around midnight. Police say the driver had a medical emergency and passed out. He knocked into the guardrail before waking up and over-correcting. The truck then overturned and broke in two pieces.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the ramp will be shut down for another hour as crews continue to cleanup.

