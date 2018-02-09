Talented youth join pros for free concert

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) Richmond’s symphony orchestras perform on the same stage at the Carpenter Theatre this month.

The Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra will play with the Richmond Symphony musicians at a free show on Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.. They’ll create a 130 member orchestra, playing selections by Verdi, Elgar and Borodin.

Richmond Symphony Music Director Steven Smith will conduct the combined orchestras.

The Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra, led by Associate Conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin, offers a pre-college orchestra experience for serious local musicians. Students are admitted by audition each spring, then hold themselves to a high level of discipline, preparation and musicianship.

Admission to this concert is free. No ticket is required.

