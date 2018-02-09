Starbucks offering latte special for Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall has the pumpkin spice latte, the holidays have the peppermint mocha, and now, Valentine’s Day has its own Starbucks beverage.

The coffee chain is now serving cherry mocha lattes special for the holiday.

The drink is made with hot espresso poured over a mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup.

Steamed milk, whipped cream, sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles finish it off.

The cherry mocha lattes are available through February 14.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.