Spring wildfire season sparks burning ban

Richmond, Va. — (WRIC) Reflecting an increased risk of wildfires across the Commonwealth in the spring, Virginia’s burning law goes into effect on February 15.

The law prohibits open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. each day. Burning is permitted between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight. However, if weather conditions are such that a fire is likely to escape, the Virginia Department of Forestry encourages citizens to refrain from burring at any time. Such conditions include: low humidity, warm temperatures and winds over 10 miles per hour. The law remains in effect until April 30.

More than 60% of Virginia’s annual average of 1,000 wildfires occur in the spring – with March and April historically being the most active months. Escaped fires from debris burning and arson continue to be the leading causes. 94% of all wildfires in Virginia are caused by humans.

A violation of the 4 p.m. burning law is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition to the criminal violation, those who allow a fire to escape are also liable for the cost of suppressing the fire as well as any damage caused to others’ property.

