Rollover crash closes lanes on I-95 near Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A rollover crash has caused delays in both directions on Interstate 95 near Route 10 in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police are on the scene.

As a result of the collision, right and center lanes on southbound I-95 are closed. Northbound left and center lanes remain closed.

The northbound left and center lanes are also closed causing a 1 1/2 backup.

Commuters can expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

