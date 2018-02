Registered NC sex offender charged with raping 11-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender who was living with the mother of an 11-year-old child in western Wayne County has been charged with raping that child, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Arthur Louk, 40, of Cumberland County, faces charges of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Authorities were recently advised that a child who was 11-year-old at the time of the crimes was sexually assaulted by Louk. Investigators determined that the suspect was a registered sex offender and was homeless somewhere in Cumberland County.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the crimes were said to have occurred.

Wayne County detectives, with the help of the Sex Offender Registry Division of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate Louk in Fayetteville and arrest him on Thursday.

At the time of the crimes, Louk lived with the mother of the child in western Wayne County, authorities said.

Louk is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.