Police seek woman suspected of robbing Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect entered the Bank of Southside Virginia branch on West Hundred road at roughly 4:30 p.m., approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 black female with a medium build and black, shoulder-length hair. She was also wearing a black jacket and a ball cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.