Police ID 2 killed after driver flees police, hits car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed after a driver fled from police and crashed into another car Thursday night in Henrico County.

The incident started when Henrico Police attempted to make a traffic stop on Hungary Road, just west of Staples Mill. Police say the driver sped off and struck a Hyundai SUV that was attempting to turn left on Hungary Road from N. Lakefront Drive, and then plowed through a fence and hit another vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The crash happened in the area of Hungary Road between West End Drive and Walton Farms. The driver then fled the scene on foot, but police eventually caught up with him and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people inside the driver’s car were dead at the scene. They have been identified as 25-year-old Debra Renee Eckhart and 27-year-old Rena Chhay, both of Henrico County.

The driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Charges are pending, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

