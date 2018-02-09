New invasive insect discovered in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State agriculture officials say they’ve discovered a new invasive insect in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Thursday that both egg masses and dead adult spotted lanternflies were detected at a stone yard near Winchester last month.
According to the department, the spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plants and can be a nuisance to homeowners when found in large numbers.
The first U.S. detection of the insect native to China, India and Vietnam was in 2014 at a Pennsylvania business that imports stone products. The department says products from that business went to the Frederick County stone yard.
This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $17.5 million in emergency funding to fight the spread of the insect in Pennsylvania.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.