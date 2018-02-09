Man who killed kittens ‘for fun’ gets 1-year jail sentence

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing kittens because he was bored has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Authorities say Milford resident Miguel Medina threw one kitten into a wall and burned another in a fire pit, prompting his arrest last year. A witness told police Medina talked about killing kittens “for fun” when he was bored.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the 22-year-old Medina was convicted of killing or maiming an animal and animal cruelty. He will receive credit for the 100 days he already has spent in jail.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.