Henrico woman charged with murdering 61-year-old Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred last month in the city’s Oak Grove neighborhood.

Lashaunda T. Meekins, 42, of the 2200 block of Merle Street in Henrico County, was arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Meekins is accused of murdering 61-year-old Randy L. Jones, who was found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue last Thursday, January 18. Police said Jones was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

