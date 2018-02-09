Henrico County Police look to recruit more officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Police are working to recruit the next group of officers.

The effort is part of the department’s initiative to reach out to young people on college campuses throughout the area.

Women and minorities are the focus, police say, with the hope of adding diversity to the force.

“We’re looking for a cross representation of our community right now,” said Sgt. Jermaine Alley. “We’re realizing that Henrico County is made up of a rich diverse community… whether that be white, black, Spanish speaking and we’re looking to make the job itself appealing to all of those who want to serve.”

The department is accepting applications for its next academy through Feb. 26.

For more information, please call (804) 501- 4281.

