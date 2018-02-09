Community invited to weigh in on construction plans for Manchester Middle School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents, students and members of the community are invited to get an update on construction at Manchester Middle School later this month.

This project is part of the bond referendum voters approved in 2013.

Meeting attendees will get a look at the school design and have an opportunity to review options for the school’s exterior.

“The School Board and I look forward to providing residents and businesses near one of the key gateways to Chesterfield County with a 21st century educational facility that they can be proud of,” says Clover Hill District representative Dianne Smith.

The construction update meeting will be held on February 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. That evening the county will open up voting on the facade. Voting will then continue online for two weeks to give the community a chance to weigh in.

“We’re excited to provide residents with the opportunity to have an active role in the construction of a new Manchester Middle,” explains School Board Chair John Erbach.

The Chesterfield County School Board adopted a prototype design in June 2017. It includes 139,000 square feet of learning space over two stories and meets size suggestions set in the county’s comprehensive plan.

The prototype design will accommodate approximately 1,100 students. It will be used for Manchester Middle School and any other middle schools constructed in the county.

“Purchasing a prototype design that can be used multiple times is an effective and efficient use of School Board funds,” said Midlothian District School Board representative Dr. Javaid Siddiqi.

The last major renovations at Manchester Middle School took place in 1981 and 1984.

The new replacement school is scheduled to open in Fall 2020.

