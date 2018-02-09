Celebrate National Pizza Day with these deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As if you needed an excuse to eat pizza; it’s National Pizza Day on Friday!

8News compiled a list of some pizza places offering discounts on this special day.

Blaze Pizza: Free fountain drink when you download the app.

Domino’s: Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Pizza Hut: Multiple deals including online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.

Papa John’s: 25 percent off any regularly priced pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese : Buy a large pizza and get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza.

Little Caesar's Pizza: Upgrade a pizza for only $1.

Marco’s Pizza: Use the coupon code NPD2018 when placing their order for 30 percent off all regular menu price pizzas.

So raise that slice of supreme, pepperoni, or cheese in the air and celebrate National Pizza Day!

