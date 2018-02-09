Book drive underway for Richmond area children in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Executive Women International (EWI) is holding a book drive for children in the Richmond area.

The group will collect the books and then deliver them to the Children’s Museum of Richmond next month.

The museum has several programs to make sure the books go to children who need them.

“They are very excited,” Shannon Venable, President and CEO of Children’s Museum of Richmond, said. “Not only that they get to have their name put inside so this book belongs to them, so it’s not just the book, but it’s the fact that it’s theirs that’s really key.”

EWI has a goal of 300 books, but they’re currently on track to raising even more than that.

“Our goal is to put as many books in the hands of children in the Richmond community that don’t otherwise have them,” Ann Bushey, EWI Richmond Chapter President, said.

For more information about the book drive, visit here.

