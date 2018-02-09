Bill to ban state funding for painful dog experiments passes Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would prohibit the use of state general funds for any medical research harming dogs or cats has passed the Virginia Senate.

The bill was introduced by Senators Bill Stanley and Glen Sturtevant after 8News exposed Virginia was partly providing financial support for deadly dog research at McGuire VA hospital.

The VA says the dog experiments could lead to medical breakthroughs.

McGuire whistleblowers, however, call it animal abuse.

The bill passed the Senate 36-2 and now moves on to the House for consideration.

