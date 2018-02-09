Adopt a Furry Friend: Murphy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Murphy.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says the 9-year-old beagle is incredibly special and has been in their care for two years due to the extent of his medical needs. He has been in foster care for much of that time, while recovering from surgeries and under the care of our veterinary team to manage his condition.

Murphy has immune mediated polyarthritis. This means that his immune system is attacking his joints, causing cartilage and bone loss in both of his front legs. While in the care of the Richmond SPCA, Murphy has had four surgeries performed at VVSA that have greatly improved his ability to walk, and he gets around well considering the severity of his condition. He prefers short walks and returning to lounge in his bed.

There are seven medications that Murphy is taking to manage his condition. His adopters will be able to purchase his medications and access low-cost veterinary at the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital.

Murphy has spent holidays at home with Nicole, a Richmond SPCA staff member. She reports that his favorite activities are sunbathing on the deck and cuddling on the couch.

“He is the most adorable bed hog and tends to snore,” Nicole said.

Murphy is good with both dogs and cats. He’s highly food motivated and will do anything for a treat.

Murphy would benefit from basic training, and a free canine manners class at the Richmond SPCA is being offered for Murphy’s adopters.

If you’re interested in adopting Mario, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307 or visit the shelter at 2519 Hermitage Road.

