2 passengers killed after driver flees police, hits car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed after a driver fled from police and crashed into another car Thursday night in Henrico County.

The incident started when Henrico Police attempted to make a traffic stop on Hungary Road, just west of Staples Mill. Police say the driver sped off and struck a Hyundai SUV that was attempting to turn left on Hungary Road from N. Lakefront Drive, and then plowed through a fence and hit another vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, but police eventually caught up with him and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two people inside the driver’s car were dead at the scene. They have been identified as 25-year-old Debra Renee Eckhart and 27-year-old Rena Chhay, both of Henrico County.

The brother of one of the victims said the two Eckhart and Chhay were best friends.

“Just wrong place, wrong time,” Chhay’s brother, Rany Chhay, told 8News. “I went outside and he left … he said he’d be right back.”

Police are still investigating the wreck and the deaths of Chhay and Eckhart.

“At this point, we’re treating this as a traffic fatality that the deaths of the two occupants were a result of the traffic crash,” Lt. Chris Garrett with Henrico Police explained.

Meanwhile, Rany Chhay said he and his family are left in pain, knowing two lives were taken too soon.

“I can’t describe it in words,” he said. “It’s just, I love him and I miss him.”

Charges are pending, according to police.

