2 dead after driver flees police, hits car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say two people are dead after a driver fled police and crashed into another car Thursday night in Henrico County.

The incident started when Henrico Police attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver sped off and crashed into a car, and then plowed through a fence and hit a parked car.

The crash happened in the area of Hungary Street between West End Drive and Walton Farms.

The driver fled the scene but police eventually caught up with him.

Police say two people inside the driver’s car were dead at the scene, and two people inside the first car he hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver is expected to be OK.

Charges in the incident are pending.

