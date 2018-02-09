17-year-old missing Virginia girl found safe; man charged

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the missing 17-year-old girl from Luray has been found safe, and a man has been arrested on several counts relating to her disappearance.

Cayla Austin went missing from her home on Jan. 5. Both Virginia Missing Children’s Clearinghouse and State Police issued an endangered missing child alert on Feb. 1.

The Luray Police Department Austin executed a search warrant on Feb. 8 at an apartment on Massanutten Ave. in Luray. There, they located Austin and arrested Jimmy Lee Shifflet in the case.

Shifflet was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of violation of the conditions of a protective order — which barred any contact with the juvenile — and one count of obstruction of justice.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.