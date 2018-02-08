VSP: 1 injured after unsafe lane change causes 3-car wreck on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash caused several lanes of Interstate 64 in Henrico County to close late Thursday morning.

The three-car crash occurred at around 9:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes on I-64 at Staples Mill Road. According to Virginia State Police, a Buick sedan made an unsafe lane change and in the process struck another four-door sedan. The Buick then also struck a tractor-trailer that was stopped due to traffic.

The driver of the four-door sedan was briefly trapped and later transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick was charged with making an unsafe lane change. The crash remains under investigation

