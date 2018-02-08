VDOT warns of possible black ice Thursday morning, urges caution

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Wednesday afternoon’s showers, wet pavement could develop icy patches as temperatures drop Thursday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) urged drivers to plan ahead and use extra caution on their travels until temperatures rise Thursday.

Things moving smoothly on I-95 near Bryan Park BUT @VaDOT says it is the secondary roads to be concerned about this AM. After all the rain yesterday — we are monitoring for slick spots/black ice on back roads and bridges/overpasses. Often coldest right before sunrise!! @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/SrzYb7Wkti — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 8, 2018

Bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and other shaded or elevated areas are most likely to develop ice accumulations, VDOT says.

Anyone with questions or concerns about state-maintained roads can call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or complete a brief online request here.

