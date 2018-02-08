VDOT warns of possible black ice Thursday morning, urges caution

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Wednesday afternoon’s showers, wet pavement could develop icy patches as temperatures drop Thursday morning.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) urged drivers to plan ahead and use extra caution on their travels until temperatures rise Thursday.
Bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and other shaded or elevated areas are most likely to develop ice accumulations, VDOT says.
Anyone with questions or concerns about state-maintained roads can call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or complete a brief online request here.
