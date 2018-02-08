Two men charged in connection with Glen Allen burglaries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been charged in connection with two burglaries that occurred in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County on Jan. 31.

Henrico Police responded to a business in the 10000 block of Brook Road around 2 a.m. for an alarm. Officers discovered the business had been broken into and money was stolen.

Later that day, officers responded to another business in the 10100 block for another burglary where money was also stolen.

Investigators later identified Gabriel John Montez and Kishen Devang Vashi as the suspects.

Montez and Vashi were charged with two counts each of burglary, grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

