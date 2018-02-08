Teens charged as adults in high school parking lot shooting

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) – Maryland authorities say a 17-year-old student who was shot had been lured to the parking lot of a high school in a Washington, D.C. suburb.

The Washington Post reports he was released from a hospital shortly after the Monday evening shooting. Prince George’s County police documents made public Wednesday say two teenagers have been charged as adults after the 11th-grader was shot outside Oxon Hill High School.

Police say he was brought to a vehicle by his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Zanaya Bryant, when two other students in the back seat attempted to rob him. Bryant and 18-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth are charged with attempted murder.

Police say Hollingsworth is romantically involved with Bryant. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks says police are searching for the third suspect.

