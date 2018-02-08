project:HOMES celebrates 150th home

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) project:Homes, a local non-profit revitalizing challenged neighborhoods by renovating homes, celebrates its 150th success on Thursday, Feb 15.

project:HOMES builds new homes on vacant lots or renovates dilapidated and foreclosed houses to help with revitalization efforts and provide affordable housing. The new homes help eliminate blight and stabilize neighborhoods.

More than 40 people (neighbors, other homebuyers of project:HOMES houses, and supporters) will welcome their 150th home buyer to her new home after she closes.

The house at 2013 Venable Street (see above), was built in 1882 and vacant for at least 15 years before project:HOMES bought it. It is located in a historic district. It had unique “key hole” cornice work that project:HOMES was able to save and restore. They also restored two exposed brick fireplaces with original mantles.

project:HOMES homes are made affordable to buyers with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. First time homebuyers can qualify for buyer assistance grants and are provided homebuyer education courses through partner agencies.

For more information, go to https://www.projecthomes.org

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com